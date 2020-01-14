Poland’s current account surplus widened sharply to EUR 1.457 billion in November from a EUR 113 million in the same month of the prior year, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said in a report.

The goods surplus increased to EUR 829 mln from EUR 102 mln a year ago and the services surplus rose to EUR 2.332 bln from EUR 2.066 bln.

In addition, the secondary income account posted a surplus of EUR 51 mln, compared to a EUR 158 mln gap a year earlier, while the primary income deficit narrowed to EUR 1.755 bln from EUR 1.897 bln, the NBP said