Polish c/a surplus narrows in January

Poland’s current account surplus shrank to EUR 2.265 billion in January 2020 from EUR 2.529 bln in the corresponding month of the previous year, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) says.
In January, the primary income surplus narrowed to EUR 99 million from EUR 256 mln in the same month last year and the secondary income gap widened to EUR 610 mln from EUR 233 mln.
In the meantime, the goods surplus rose to EUR 330 mln from EUR 316 mln and the services surplus advanced to EUR 2.446 bln from EUR 2.190 bln, the NBP said on March 16.
