Polish bosses urge faster permits for foreign workers

BBJ

Polish employers are becoming increasingly concerned with long waiting times for foreigners’ work permits, Polish Radio reports.

The biggest fear of Polish employers is that they may start losing Ukrainians and other foreign workers to markets that offer shorter waiting times and higher wages.

“Sadly, the waiting time to obtain a residence or work permit is tremendous […] it’s definitely much longer than it should be. This encourages workers to go illegal,” Grzegorz Baczewski, head of the Lewiatan Polish Confederation of Private Employers, was quoted as saying by Polish Radio.