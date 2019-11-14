Poles urged to sort trash

BBJ

Poland’s environment ministry has rolled out a set of new programs aiming to protect the environment and raise awareness of the importance of waste sorting, Polish Radio has reported.

Photo by Dmytro Zinkevych/Shutterstock.com

The campaign is targeted at local authorities and individual households as well as schools.

The drive is part of efforts to promote a Uniform Waste Sorting system that has been introduced in Poland to ensure effective segregation and recycling of waste, Polish Radio adds.