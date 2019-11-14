Poles urged to sort trash

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Poland’s environment ministry has rolled out a set of new programs aiming to protect the environment and raise awareness of the importance of waste sorting, Polish Radio has reported.
The campaign is targeted at local authorities and individual households as well as schools.
The drive is part of efforts to promote a Uniform Waste Sorting system that has been introduced in Poland to ensure effective segregation and recycling of waste, Polish Radio adds.
scroll for moreall times CET
LeitnerLeitner
CPI Hungary
Indotek
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben