Monthly surveys run by the CBOS pollster in 2019 showed that Poles had a generally positive opinion about the economy, their standard of living and work situations, while domestic politics was viewed negatively, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reports.

According to Barbara Badora from CBOS, the results of the research reflects the ongoing trend among Poles, who evaluated the private sphere of their life more positively than the public one in similar polls over the previous years.

In the eyes of those polled, the assessment of the country’s political situation remained negative from January to December 2019, with small improvements in June, after the elections to the European Parliament, and in November, after the national elections.

The average assessment of Poland’s economic situation remained relatively stable and positive throughout the past year. In general, respondents expected that the country’s economic situation would improve over the coming year, PAP says.