Poles continue to waste food, survey finds

BBJ

Some 42% of Poles admit to throwing away foodstuffs, primarily bread, cold meats and fruit, reads a recent report prepared by the Federation of Polish Food Banks, showing that the tendencies in 2019 remain similar to results from 2018, news agency PAP reported.

The main reason for discarding food is that it is addled or past its sell by date, according to the survey, Polish Radio added.

The Federation also surveyed food purchasing habits among Poles, which showed that bread is bought every second day, and that more attention is paid to the packaging and the look of the foodstuffs than to the expiration dates.

For example, Poles tend not to buy fruit or vegetables that are not shapely or have a wrong color. The survey also found that only one in 10 of the respondents sets out with a shopping list; the vast majority shop spontaneously.

The Federation of Polish Food Banks is a non-governmental organization which aims to combat food waste in Poland, Polish Radio says.