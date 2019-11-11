Poles and Czechs most satisfied with life among CEE countries

BBJ

Poles and Czechs are more satisfied with their lives than the average EU citizen, a new poll released by Eurostat suggests. Hungarians are below the average, however.

The survey asked people across the European Union aged 16 and over how satisfied they were overall with their lives on a scale from from 0 (“not satisfied at all”) to 10 (“fully satisfied”).

With an overall average of 8.1, inhabitants of Finland were the most satisfied with their lives in the EU, closely followed by Austrians (8), Danes and Poles and Swedes (all with 7.8).

The Czech Republic finished in tenth place with 7.5 points, just ahead of Germany, Spain and France. At the opposite end of the scale, residents in Bulgaria (5.4) were by far the least satisfied, followed by those in Croatia (6.3), Greece and Lithuania (both 6.4), Hungary (6.5), Latvia and Portugal (both 6.7).

The average life satisfaction of EU residents increased from seven points in 2013 to 7.3 in 2018, Eurostat adds.