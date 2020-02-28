Poles almost evenly divided over state of the nation

remember me
Forty-three percent of Poles believe their country is heading in the right direction, while 42% disagree, according to a survey, the Polish News Agency (PAP) reports; 15% of respondents did not express a view.
The study, by pollster CBOS, found that right-wingers were most likely to respond that they were satisfied with the state of politics in Poland, as were farmers, pensioners, and people regularly participating in religious practices.
The survey was conducted from February 6-16 on a representative, random sample of 994 adults, PAP explained.
