Poland’s use of renewable energy slighly up in 2018

BBJ

The use of renewable energy in total energy consumption edged up by 0.26 percentage point to 11.16% in 2018, Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

Aerial view of wind turbines in a Polish field. Photo by Shaiith/Shutterstock.com

Poland’s gross power consumption increased by 1.13% in 2018, including by 3.48% in the case of renewable energy, GUS said in a report on Monday (November 18), as cited by thefirstnews.com.

The country obtained 68.88% of its renewable energy from solid biofuels, 12.55% from wind and 10.33% from liquid biofuels. According to an EU directive, Poland should obtain a 15% share of renewable energy in its total power consumption by 2020.