Poland’s unemployment rates up in June

Poland’s Ministry of Labor said the unemployment rate in June rose to 6.1%, compared to 6% in May. The number of registered unemployed rose to 1.027 million last month, the ministry said in a statement cited by Polish Radio.

Minister of Family, Labor and Social Policy Marlena Maląg. Photo by Adam Gus / KPRM (Prime Ministerʼs Office)

“The situation (on the labor market) is stabilizing” after the economy took a hit from the coronavirus crisis, Minister of Family, Labor and Social Policy Marlena Maląg was quoted as saying on July 6 by the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

Statistics Poland, the country’s official statistical office (known in Polish as Główny Urząd Statystyczny or GUS) reported last month that the Polish jobless rate stood at 6% in May, up from 5.8% in April, Polish Radio said.