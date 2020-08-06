Polandʼs Tauron lauds new record in renewables connections

Energy Today

Renewable power plants with a combined capacity of 254 megawatt (MW) - mostly micro-systems - have been connected to Tauron Dystrybucjaʼs network in the first half of 2020, Polish energy company Tauron Polska Energia SA said Monday as cited by news portal Renewables Now.

According to the company, micro-installations in the period reached 34,632 with a combined capacity of 235 MW.

All but one of these newly added systems used solar photovoltaic (PV) technology. The one exception was an agricultural biogas plant. The company expects micro-installations this year to reach 70,000.

It plans to launch investment programs focused on enhancing the flexibility of the distribution network and lifting its ability to connect more renewables.