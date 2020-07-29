Your cart

Poland’s PGNiG discovers more gas in the Podkarpacie region

 Energy Today
 Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 14:34

Polish oil and gas company PGNiG announced it has successfully drilled another well on the Mielec–Bojanów fields. Together with the previous wellbore in the area, the Korzeniówek-2K appraisal well will ultimately add approximately 24 million cubic meters (mcm) per year to PGNiG’s natural gas output, PGNiG said in a statement. 

Photo by Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Korzeniówek 2-K is located in the village of Pustków, in the county of Dębica. Exploration work in the area was commenced in late 2017.

The recorded flow of high-methane natural gas is typical of the region’s prevalent geological structure, the Carpathian Foredeep Basin miocene formation.

According to PGNiG’s estimates, annual gas production from Korzeniówek-2K will be close to 17.4 mcm, plus approximately 6.6 mcm from the previously drilled Korzeniówek-1K.

 

 

