Poland’s leading gas firm, state-run PGNiG, and Energy Resources of Ukraine (ERU) have signed an agreement to work together in drilling for and extracting gas from deposits that straddle the Polish-Ukrainian border, the Polish Press Agency (PAP) reported.

The border between Poland and Ukraine. Photo by Ivan Semenovych/Shutterstock.com

PGNiG CEO Piotr Woźniak told reporters that gas-bearing fields in western Ukraine across the Polish border were expected to be “analogous” to those near the Polish city of Przemyśl (372 km southeast of Warsaw).

“There is simply gas there,” Woźniak said of the Ukrainian fields, as quoted by the Energetyka24.com website. He added that the gas extracted could be used in Ukraine but that PGNiG would want some of the gas to go to Poland, Polish Radio said on Monday.