Poland’s PGE Group has been awarded environmental permits for two offshore wind projects it is developing, energy portal reNEWS.biz reports.

File photo is illustrative only. Photo by Masha Basova/Shutterstock.com

The regional director for environmental protection in Gdansk has issued a decision on environmental conditions for PGE’s Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 projects, which will have a total capacity of up to 2.5 gigawatt (GW).

The decision gives PGE the go ahead to start work on the technical aspects of both wind farms. The Baltica 2 project is 1,498 MW, while Baltica 3 is 1,045 MW. The wind farms are slated to generate electricity from 2026.

On December 20, 2019, PGE and Denmark’s Ørsted signed a preliminary agreement describing a framework for cooperation as part of Ørsted’s acquisition of a 50% stake in Baltica 2 and 3.

The wind farms will be located approximately 30 km north of the shoreline at the height of Ustka and Leba in Pomerania, reNEWS.biz adds.