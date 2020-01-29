Your cart

Poland’s PGE Group has been awarded environmental permits for two offshore wind projects it is developing, energy portal reNEWS.biz reports. 

File photo is illustrative only. Photo by Masha Basova/Shutterstock.com

The regional director for environmental protection in Gdansk has issued a decision on environmental conditions for PGE’s Baltica 2 and Baltica 3 projects, which will have a total capacity of up to 2.5 gigawatt (GW).

The decision gives PGE the go ahead to start work on the technical aspects of both wind farms. The Baltica 2 project is 1,498 MW, while Baltica 3 is 1,045 MW. The wind farms are slated to generate electricity from 2026.

On December 20, 2019, PGE and Denmark’s Ørsted signed a preliminary agreement describing a framework for cooperation as part of Ørsted’s acquisition of a 50% stake in Baltica 2 and 3.

The wind farms will be located approximately 30 km north of the shoreline at the height of Ustka and Leba in Pomerania,  reNEWS.biz adds.

 

 

