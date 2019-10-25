Your cart

Poland’s PGE picks Denmark’s Ørsted for offshore wind farm talks

 BBJ
 Friday, October 25, 2019, 11:12

Poland’s largest utility PGE said on Tuesday evening it has decided to start talks with Denmark’s Ørsted on the sale of a 50% stake in two offshore wind farm projects with combined capacity of 2.5 gigawatts (GW) which the company is developing in the Baltic Sea.

Photo by TebNad/Shutterstock.com

PGE is looking for an experienced partner to build the 1 GW Baltica 3 wind farm by 2026, and the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 wind farm by 2030, the company said in a market filing.

PGE chose Ørsted following talks with 13 interested partners. PGE currently generates about 90% of its electricity from lignite and hard coal, but rising carbon costs and the expected exhaustion of its lignite resources from 2030 have pushed it to develop offshore wind projects, reports S&P Global Platts, a provider of energy and commodities information.

 

 

