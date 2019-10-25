Poland’s PGE picks Denmark’s Ørsted for offshore wind farm talks

BBJ

Poland’s largest utility PGE said on Tuesday evening it has decided to start talks with Denmark’s Ørsted on the sale of a 50% stake in two offshore wind farm projects with combined capacity of 2.5 gigawatts (GW) which the company is developing in the Baltic Sea.

Photo by TebNad/Shutterstock.com

PGE is looking for an experienced partner to build the 1 GW Baltica 3 wind farm by 2026, and the 1.5 GW Baltica 2 wind farm by 2030, the company said in a market filing.

PGE chose Ørsted following talks with 13 interested partners. PGE currently generates about 90% of its electricity from lignite and hard coal, but rising carbon costs and the expected exhaustion of its lignite resources from 2030 have pushed it to develop offshore wind projects, reports S&P Global Platts, a provider of energy and commodities information.