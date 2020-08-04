Polandʼs inflation eases in July

remember me
Polandʼs consumer price inflation slowed in July after rising in the previous month, preliminary data from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Friday.
The consumer price index rose 3.1% year-on-year in July, slower than 3.3% increase in June. This was in line with economistsʼ expectation. In May, inflation was 2.9%.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.9% annually in July and those of electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 5.1%. Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 16.1%.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1% in July.
