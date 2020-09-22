Poland’s industrial output slows in August

BBJ

Poland’s industrial production advanced 1.5% annually in August compared to a 1.5% fall in the same period last year, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows.

As compared to the previous year, growth in production was recorded in three main industrial groupings. The output of durable consumer goods increased by 12.7%, intermediate goods by 2.2% and non-durable consumer goods by 0.9%. Meanwhile, production decreased for energy and capital goods, by 5.7% and 1.6%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial output decreased 5.8% in August, led by mining and quarrying (-10.7%).

In a separate report GUS said that producer prices in Poland dropped 1.2% annually, following a 0.6% in July. Prices in manufacturing slid 2.1%, while prices in mining and quarrying grew 5.3%, and electricity and other utilities gained 2%. Water supply, sewerage and waste management prices advanced 5.9%.

Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.3%, offsetting a 0.3% rise in July, GUS said on September 18.