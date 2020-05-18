Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Polandʼs current account surplus up in March

 BBJ
 Monday, May 18, 2020, 12:30

Polandʼs current account surplus widened to EUR 2.438 billion in March, from EUR 197 million in the same month of last year, the country’s central bank reported. 

Photo by Lanski/Shutterstock.com

Both, the primary (EUR 652 million, up from EUR -2,069 million) and secondary income (EUR 46 million, up from EUR -197 million) accounts switched to surplus.

On the other hand, the goods account posted a EUR 69 million deficit compared to a EUR 579 million surplus. Also, the services surplus narrowed slightly to EUR 1,809 million from EUR 1,884 million, the National Bank of Poland said.

 

 

Related articles