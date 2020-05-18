Polandʼs current account surplus up in March

BBJ

Polandʼs current account surplus widened to EUR 2.438 billion in March, from EUR 197 million in the same month of last year, the country’s central bank reported.

Photo by Lanski/Shutterstock.com

Both, the primary (EUR 652 million, up from EUR -2,069 million) and secondary income (EUR 46 million, up from EUR -197 million) accounts switched to surplus.

On the other hand, the goods account posted a EUR 69 million deficit compared to a EUR 579 million surplus. Also, the services surplus narrowed slightly to EUR 1,809 million from EUR 1,884 million, the National Bank of Poland said.