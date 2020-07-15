Poland’s conservative president Duda wins relection

Polandʼs sitting President Andrzej Duda has won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in an incredibly tight election that international news wire Reuters reports is likely to deepen Warsaw’s isolation in the European Union.

Incumbent Andrzej Duda is welcomed by residents in Skoczów, Poland on June 26, 2020, during the presidential election campaign. Photo by praszkiewicz / Shutterstock.com

Near-final results from Sunday’s presidential election runoff gave Duda an unassailable lead of more than 51% over liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who won almost 49% of the votes, the National Election Commission said.

A devout Catholic, Duda is a key ally of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party; his victory means the government is likely to push ahead with reforms of the judiciary and media which the European Commission has said raise concerns about slipping democratic standards.

Trzaskowski had said that, if elected, he would seek a more tolerant Poland and abolish state news channel TVP Info, which critics say gave overt support to Duda in its programming.

PiS does not face a parliamentary election until 2023 but some observers say Trzaskowski’s strong showing could energize the opposition, Reuters added.