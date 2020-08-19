Poland’s budget deficit climbs in July

Regional Today

Poland’s budget deficit reached PLN 16.3 billion (EUR 3.72 billion) at the end of July, the Finance Ministry told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Tuesday.

In the first seven months of the year, budget revenues reached PLN 235.8 billion and were PLN 7.04 billion, or 3.1% higher compared to the same period of 2019, Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Patkowski told the news agency.

In January-July, expenditures amounted to PLN 252.1 billion, up 7.9% from the previous year.

According to the report, the government wanted to achieve a no-deficit budget this year, but their intentions have been derailed by the coronavirus epidemic.