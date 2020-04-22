Poland’s average gross wages rise less-than-expected

BBJ

Poland’s average gross wages grew less-than-expected in March, the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) reveals.

Photo by ASkwarczynski/Shutterstock.com

Average gross wages and salaries increased 6.3% year-on-year to PLN 5,489 (EUR 1,213) per month in March. Economists had expected a 6.6% rise. On a monthly basis, salaries went up 3%.

Average paid employment in Poland’s enterprise sector grew an annual 0.3% to 6.412 million people in March but fell 0.5% from the previous month. It was below market expectations of 0.8%.

Average paid employment decreased compared to previous month due to transition into retirement by some employees and the end of fixed-term contracts which were not extended, which in some cases may have been due to fear of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, GUS said on April 20.