Poland unveils new anti-crisis package

BBJ

Poland has unveiled a new package worth more than PLN 11 billion (EUR 2.43 bln) to help the economy amid the coronavirus epidemic, state news agency PAP reports.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo by Gints Ivuskans/Shutterstock.com

The program aims to protect jobs and will complement a massive relief and stimulus plan already signed into law last month, said senior government official Łukasz Schreiber.

He told reporters that farmers under quarantine would be entitled to special benefits equivalent to half the minimum monthly wage.

Development Minister Jadwiga Emilewicz said that under the new measures, companies employing 10 to 49 staff would be allowed to pay 50% less in social security contributions.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has told reporters that the total value of that anti-crisis package, which also seeks to guarantee the security of the country’s financial system, will come to PLN 212 bln (EUR 47 bln), an amount equivalent to around 10% of Poland’s GDP.

As of the evening of April 7, a total of 4,848 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in Poland, with 129 deaths, official data showed, PAP noted.