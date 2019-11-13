Poland tops 1 GW of solar

BBJ

Poland reached total solar generation capacity of 1,007.2 megawatt (MW) at the end of September, according to figures provided by the Polish government and based on data from grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne S.A.

Polish solar farm. Photo by Shutterstock.com

At the end of last year, Poland’s operational PV capacity stood at around 486 MW, with 214 MW deployed that year, says pv-magazine.

That means most of the current operational capacity – around 620 MW – was installed in the first nine months of this year. The Polish government expects total capacity to reach 1.3 GW (gigawatt) this year, pv-magazine says.