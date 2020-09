Poland to spend EUR 6.14 bln for the disabled in 2020, minister says

BBJ

Poland will spend more than PLN 27 billion (EUR 6.14 billion) on support for people with disabilities this year, up by PLN 12 bln from 2015, Polish Family and Labor Minister Marlena Maląg says.

Polish Family and Labor Minister Marlena Maląg. Photo by KPRM (Prime Ministerʼs Office)

“Caring for people with disabilities is an important element of the government’s activities, both in terms of increasing activity, financial support, as well as social and vocational rehabilitation,” Polish News Agency (PAP) quoted her as saying on September 2.