Poland to reopen parks and forest on Monday as it starts easing curbs

BBJ

Poland will reopen parks and forests today (April 20) and then revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops, as the country starts to loosen its coronavirus lockdown, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said on April 16, Reuters reports.

Polandʼs forests, such as this one, are due to reopen today. Photo by gkordus/Shutterstok.com

Poland’s prime minister was expected to announce on Friday details of the government’s plan for easing restrictions on public life, which were launched to curb the spread of the virus.

“Final decisions will be taken today [April 16]. I think that first, starting from Monday we can expect opening of forests, green areas,” Sasin told private radio RMF, Reuters added.