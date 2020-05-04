Poland to reopen hotels, malls as more virus curbs lifted, PM says

BBJ

Hotels and shopping malls in Poland will reopen from today (Monday, May 4) as the country moves to the next phase of easing its coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on April 29.

Polandʼs Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo by Grabowski Foto / Shutterstock.com

Meanwhile, nurseries and preschools throughout the country will be allowed to resume operations from May 6 as part of the second stage of easing restrictions, Morawiecki told a televised news conference, reported public broadcaster Polish Radio.

He added that cultural venues such as museums, art galleries and libraries would open their doors to the public next month, with social distancing measures in place, while physiotherapists will be allowed to restart their businesses to help people with rehabilitation needs.

The country plans to reopen outdoor sports areas on May 4 and allow its top football league to resume behind closed doors at the end of next month.

As of yesterday (Sunday, May 3) evening, a total of 13,693 people had tested positive for the COVID-19 disease in Poland, with 678 deaths from the coronavirus so far, Johns Hopkins University reported.