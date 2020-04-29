Poland to invest EUR 6.6 bln in infrastructure in 2020

BBJ

Polandʼs government intends to invest PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.6 bln) in roads and railway infrastructure in 2020, said Tomasz Gontarz, chair of the Green New Deal Task Force at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development, Poland In reports.

Railway station in Łódź, Poland. the countryʼs government intends to invest PLN 11 bln in its rail network this year. Photo by Kacper Pawlik / Shutterstock.com

The ministry is planning to sign contracts worth PLN 11 bln in railway developments and PLN 19 bln for highway construction, Gontarz said, as cited by the news portal.

In the upcoming months, countries across the European Union will begin to experience the results of the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The government recently revealed its “anti-crisis shield”, for the economic recovery of Polish businesses and entrepreneurs.

On Sunday, Gontarz announced on Polish state radio that the government will soon unveil the third phase of that “anti-crisis shield”, aimed at supporting the rail and bus transportation industry, Poland In reported.