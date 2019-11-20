Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office will hold two solar and wind energy capacity auctions early next month, according to the Polish Institute for Renewable Energy (IEO), pv-magazine.com reports.

Photo by lovelyday12/Shutterstock.com

The procurement exercise for projects with a generation capacity of more than 1 MW (megawatt) will be held on December 5, with the tender for smaller installations on December 10.

The first exercise is expected to allocate around 2.5 GW (gigawatt) of renewables capacity and should offer brighter prospects for solar developers after photovoltaic (PV) secured only 1 MW of capacity in last year’s tender.

The IEO said only projects holding grid and construction approval permits are eligible for the procurement and claimed only 2.5 GW of the 7.46 GW of wind projects with grid-connection approval had also secured construction permits, pv-magazine.com adds.