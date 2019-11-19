Poland to hike tax on alcohol, cigarettes

BBJ

Poland’s government has backed a plan to increase excise tax on alcohol and tobacco products by 10%, the Polish News Agency (PAP) reported, as cited by Polish Radio.

Photo by fongbeerredhot/Shutterstock.com

The government adopted the plan on Thursday and sent it for approval to the lower house of parliament, PAP reported. The move is expected to generate an extra PLN 1.7 billion (EUR 400 million) for state coffers next year.

If approved by both houses of parliament and signed into law by the president, the new rules are expected to take effect on January 1, 2020, Polish Radio said.