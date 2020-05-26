Poland to extend ban on international flights until June 6

BBJ

Poland plans to extend a ban on international flights by two weeks until June 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, state-run news agency PAP has said, citing infrastructure ministry documents. A ban on domestic flights will also be extended by eight days until May 31, the newswire said.

Aircraft belonging to LOT Polish Airlines grounded at Warsaw Chopin Airport due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Karol Ciesluk/Shutterstock.com

Poland’s state-owned airline PLL LOT said earlier that it would not resume flights before the end of May. Deputy Minister Marcin Horała on Saturday announced three stages of bringing air traffic back to normal, reported Polish Radio.

The process will first see the return of domestic flights as of June 1, as announced a few days ago. In the second stage, after the country’s borders are reopened, Poland will start restoring international connections within the European Union with the countries that have lifted epidemic restrictions, Horała said.

Authorities are in touch on this with the governments of other member states, he added. The first international flights are expected to resume in mid-July.

In the third stage Poles will be allowed to make long-haul flights to Asia and North America, Horała was quoted as saying by Polish Radio.