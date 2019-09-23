Poland to double health spending by 2024, Kaczyński says

BBJ

Poland is set to double spending on healthcare by 2024, the country’s conservative leader has said, according to a report by Polish Radio.

Speaking at a campaign rally last week, Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the governing conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, said that Poland’s spending on healthcare was on track to increase to 6% of GDP by 2024.

“That will be more than double the amount of funds, meaning a huge change,” he said at the political convention in the central city of Radom.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this summer that public spending on healthcare was set to exceed PLN 100 billion (EUR 23.5 bln) this year, up from PLN 73 bln in 2014.

Unveiling a preliminary draft of Poland’s 2020 budget at the end of last month, Morawiecki said that healthcare expenditure would exceed 5% of GDP next year, coming to more than PLN 109 bln.