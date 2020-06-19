Poland says EUR 33.7 mln in subsidies available for buying EVs

remember me
Poland’s Climate Ministry announced that PLN 150 million (EUR 33.7 mln) has been made available with the launch of three new programs aimed at accelerating the development of the electric vehicle market, reports the Polish News Agency (PAP).
The ministry said the schemes provide support for individuals and companies to buy electric vehicles.
Applications for the three schemes, variously known as “Green car”, “eVAN” and “Hummingbird”, will be able to be submitted from June 26, PAP explained.
