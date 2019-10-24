Poland retail sales rise in September

Poland’s retail sales grew in September from last year, albeit by slightly less than market expectations, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Monday.

Household appliances were among the products that saw a big rise in sales in Poland in September (photo by Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com).

Retail sales rose 4.3% year-on-year in September, against a 3.6% rise in the same month last year. Economists had expected 5.6% growth.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances rose 11.3% annually in September, while sales of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and orthopedic equipment increased by 10.9%. Motor vehicle, motorcycle and auto parts sales were up 10.7%.

On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 4.1% in September, GUS added.