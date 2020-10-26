Poland retail sales growth slows in September

Regional Today

Polandʼs retail sales growth eased in September, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed last week.

Retail sales rose 2.5% year-on-year in September, after a 4.3% increase in the same month last year. At current prices, retail sales grew 2.7% annually in September.

Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances grew 8.6% yearly in September and those of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts gained 4.9%. Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 3.0%.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products, and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment increased by 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.2% in September.