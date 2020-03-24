Poland retail sales grow in February

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Poland’s retail sales rose sharply in February, figures from the Polish Statistical Office (GUS) show. Retail sales rose 7.3% year-on-year in February, following a 5.6% increase in the same month last year.
Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear grew 13% annually in February. Sales of Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment gained by 12% and those of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances sales and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts 9.2% and 6.9%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.4% in February, GUS said on March 20.
scroll for moreall times CET
Airon Trust Fiduciary Asset Management LLC
KCG Partners Law Firm
LeitnerLeitner
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben