Poland retail sales grow in February

BBJ

Poland’s retail sales rose sharply in February, figures from the Polish Statistical Office (GUS) show. Retail sales rose 7.3% year-on-year in February, following a 5.6% increase in the same month last year.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear grew 13% annually in February. Sales of Pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment gained by 12% and those of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances sales and motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts 9.2% and 6.9%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.4% in February, GUS said on March 20.