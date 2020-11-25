Poland retail sales drop in October

remember me
Polandʼs retail sales fell 2.3% year-on-year in October, after a 4.6% growth in the same month last year, figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show.
Sales decreased for motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts by 8% and fell for solid, liquid and gaseous fuels by 18.7%.
Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores fell 3.7% and those of food, beverages and tobacco products declined 2%.
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.1% in October. At current prices, retail sales grew 2.1% annually in October.
