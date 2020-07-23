Poland retail sales drop in June

Regional Today

Poland’s retail sales dropped in June, figures from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. Retail sales fell 1.3% year-on-year in June versus a 3.7% increase in the same month last year.

Photo by Alexa_Space / Shutterstock.com

Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels declined 10.9% yearly in June and those of pharmaceutical, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment decreased 8.6%. Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts, and others decreased by 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 8.4% in June. In the January to June period, retail sales decreased 5.2% from a year ago, GUS said on July 21.