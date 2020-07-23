Poland retail sales drop in June

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
Poland’s retail sales dropped in June, figures from Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. Retail sales fell 1.3% year-on-year in June versus a 3.7% increase in the same month last year.
Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels declined 10.9% yearly in June and those of pharmaceutical, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment decreased 8.6%. Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts, and others decreased by 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively.
On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 8.4% in June. In the January to June period, retail sales decreased 5.2% from a year ago, GUS said on July 21.
scroll for moreall times CET
Schoenherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Wolf Theiss Budapest
Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law
A weboldalon "cookie-kat" ("sütiket") használunk, hogy a legjobb felhasználói élményt nyújthassuk látogatóinknak. A cookie beállítások igény esetén bármikor megváltoztathatók a böngésző beállításaiban. További információRendben