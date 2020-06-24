Poland retail sales decline in May

Poland’s retail sales dropped in May, the latest figures from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) show. Retail sales fell 7.7% year-on-year in May versus a 5.6% increase in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 16.9% fall.

Sales of motor vehicles, motor cycles, and parts dropped 34% annually in May. Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels declined 17.9%.

Sales of pharmaceutical, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment, and textiles, clothing, footwear decreased by 14.1% and 8.2%, respectively.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 14.9% in May, GUS said on June 22.