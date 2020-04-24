Poland retail sales decline in March

Poland’s retail sales fell sharply in March as demand slumped amid the coronavirus pandemic, figures from the country’s Central Statistical Office (GUS) show.

Fashion shop shuttered due to coronavirus in Bialystok, Poland. Photo by dvoevnore / Shutterstock.com

Retail sales fell 9% year-on-year in March versus a 1.8% increase in the same month last year. Sales of majority groups decreased in March, which was influenced by the restriction in trade due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Warsaw-based agency said.

Sales of textiles, clothing and footwear dropped 49.6% annually in March. Sales of motor vehicles, motorcycles and parts declined 30.9% and those of newspapers, books, and furniture, radios and TVs decreased 21.4% and 16.7%, respectively. On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased 3.3% in March, GUS said on April 22.