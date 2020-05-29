Poland relaxing face mask rules, reopening theaters, gyms

Poland will relax face mask rules this weekend as it moves to the next phase of easing its coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has announced, Polish Radio reports.

People will no longer be required to cover their mouths and noses when outdoors in public places as well as in some indoor environments beginning May 30, Morawiecki told a news conference on May 27.

Meanwhile, cinemas, theaters and other entertainment venues, as well as, sports facilities such as swimming pools and gyms will be allowed to reopen from June 6 as part of the fourth stage of easing restrictions, he added.

But potential hot spots such as clubs and discos will have to remain closed for now, officials said as they outlined details of how the country plans to lift more of its COVID-19 containment measures.

In another move to ease coronavirus curbs, all restrictions will be removed on how many people can gather in places such as retail outlets, restaurants and churches, as long as they wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, Morawiecki said.

Public gatherings of up to 150 people will be allowed from Saturday, Morawiecki told reporters, adding that the government was also giving the go-ahead for weddings attended by up to 150 guests to be held with new safety protocols in place.

As of Thursday evening (May 28), 22,825 people had been infected by the COVID-19 coronavirus in Poland, and 1,038 people had died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.