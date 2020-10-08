Poland readying legislation to encourage offshore wind farms, official says

Energy Today

Zbigniew Gryglas, deputy minister for state assets, told a business conference in Lublin, eastern Poland, that proposed new regulations to promote power generation in offshore wind farms were being given their final touches and on track to take effect by the end of the year, reported the Polish Radioʼs IAR News Agency.

Photo by TebNad/Shutterstock.com

Gryglas told the National Economic Summit conference that offshore wind power had the potential to lend "a huge impetus" to the Polish economy in the years ahead.

At the end of last month, a host of Baltic Sea countries led by Poland agreed to work together to harness wind power and develop new offshore energy projects. Climate Minister Michał Kurtyka said at the time that offshore wind energy, alongside nuclear power, was one of two "strategic and long-term" choices for Poland as it seeks to develop its renewable energy sector and achieve climate neutrality in the future.

Kurtyka also said that Poland was eyeing projects worth some PLN 120 billion (USD 31 billion) over the next 20 years to generate 8,000 to 11,000 MW (megawatts) of installed capacity on its Baltic coast.