Poland plans presidential election with mix of postal, in-person voting

BBJ

Poland’s ruling conservatives have unveiled plans to hold the country’s presidential election with a mix of postal ballot and traditional in-person voting. If approved, the plans will replace rules under which presidential elections would have been held by postal vote only amid a coronavirus epidemic.

Photo by Artmim / Shutterstock.com

State news agency PAP reported that, under a new bill put forward by deputies from the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party on the evening of May 11, voters who wish to cast a postal ballot would have to notify officials 12 days before election day.

The presidential ballot had been scheduled for Sunday (May 10) but failed to go ahead because of the coronavirus pandemic. Parliamentary Speaker Elżbieta Witek is expected to announce the date of a new election within two weeks, according to IAR, the news agency working with state-owned Polskie Radio S.A. (Polish Radio).