Poland plans presidential election on June 28, says PM

BBJ

The Polish government plans to hold presidential elections on June 28 as a later date is precluded due to the expiry of the current presidential term, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said, Polish Radio reports.

Photo by Artmim / Shutterstock.com

The election had been scheduled for May 10, but did not go ahead amid a coronavirus pandemic. Incumbent President Andrzej Duda, who is backed by Poland’s governing conservatives, is standing for another five-year term in office and is ahead in the polls.

Polish opposition politician Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska announced last week she was withdrawing from the race to make room for a candidate who would have a better chance of defeating Duda.

The opposition Civic Platform (PO) party then chose Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski as its new pick for head of state. Polish deputies last week approved plans to conduct the presidential election via a mixed system of postal and traditional in-person voting, Polish Radio notes.