Poland plans hike in unemployment benefits

BBJ

Poland plans to give extra help to the unemployed, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced, as new data indicated the economy had slowed amid the coronavirus epidemic. The government intends to increase unemployment benefits from PLN 860 to PLN 1,200 (EUR 263) a month, Morawiecki said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Photo by Grabowski Foto / Shutterstock.com

His government also plans to bring in an additional three-month benefit of PLN 1,300 for people losing their jobs during the virus crisis. local news agencies PAP and IAR reported.

Morawiecki told a news conference on May 15: “These difficult, radical times demand radical, courageous decisions. We have decided to take such decisions.”

The announcement came after Polish President Andrzej Duda outlined a plan at the start of this month for more aid to the unemployed, including a special allowance to workers who lose their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis.

Poland’s parliament on Thursday approved a plan to expand a massive relief and stimulus package of measures aiming to shield the economy from the coronavirus pandemic, PAP and IAR said.