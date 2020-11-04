Poland manufacturing activity stable in October

Regional Today

Polandʼs manufacturing sector growth remained unchanged in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) remained unchanged at 50.8 in October.

New orders declined in October and output growth eased. Production rose for the fourth month in a row in October, with the rate of growth easing for the third straight month. New export business rose for the fourth month in a row and at the fastest since January 2018. Backlogs of works rose for the first time since July 2018.

The number of employees expanded in October and the rate of job creation was the strongest since June 2018. Purchasing activity expanded further in October and the volume of inputs orders rose at the fastest rate since June 2019. Suppliersʼ delivery time lengthened for the ninth month in a row.

Input cost inflation was the highest in twenty-three months in October and manufacturers rose their own prices charged at a faster rate. Firms expect the output to increase over the next 12-months and the overall strength of sentiment was the weakest since May.