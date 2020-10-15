Poland launches key grid line for offshore wind expansion

remember me
Polish TSO PSE has launched a 440 kW line in northern Poland, essential for connecting 10 GW of offshore wind farms under plan in the Baltic Sea, according to a report by Montel News.
Construction of the Słupsk-Gdańsk line, which took six years, is part of a EUR 1 billion high-voltage grid expansion project in northern Poland.
The new line will enable transmission of electricity from wind farms in the Baltic Sea to the countryʼs consumption centers in the south, PSEʼs deputy head Wlodzimierz Mucha said in a statement.
