Poland jobless rate up in January

BBJ

Poland’s jobless rate rose to the highest level in nine months in January, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) shows.

Photo by Fizkes/Shutterstock.com

The registered jobless rate rose to 5.5% in January from 5.2% in December. This was in line with economists’ expectations. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.1%.

The latest unemployment was the highest since April, when it was 5.6%. The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 154,600 in January from 167,700 in the same month last year. In December, the number of unemployed persons was 118,000, GUS said on February 25.