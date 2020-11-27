Poland jobless rate steady in October

Regional Today

Polandʼs jobless rate remained unchanged in October, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Wednesday.

Victoria Labadie / Shutterstock.com

The registered jobless rate was 6.1% in October, same as seen in September.

This was in line with economistsʼ expectations. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.1%.

The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 115,100 in October from 137,000 in the same month last year. In September, the number of unemployed persons was 131,400. The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, fell to 133,600 in October from 134,900 in the previous month.