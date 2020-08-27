Poland jobless rate steady in July

Regional Today

Polandʼs jobless rate rose remained stable in July, data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS) showed on Tuesday.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

The registered jobless rate was 6.1% in July, same as seen in June. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2%.

The newly registered unemployed persons increased to 111,400 in July from 127,700 in the same month last year.

In June, the number of unemployed persons was 106,400.

The number of youth unemployed persons, which is applied to below 25 age group, rose to 131,200 in July from 132,200 in the previous month.