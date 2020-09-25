Your cart

Poland jobless rate steady in August

 BBJ
 Friday, September 25, 2020, 14:30

Poland’s jobless rate rose remained stable in August, according to the latest data from the Warsaw-based Central Statistical Office (GUS). The registered jobless rate was 6.1% in August, the same as seen in July. This was in line with economists’ expectations.

Polish unemployment form. Photo by Shutterstock.com

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.2%. The newly registered unemployed persons decreased to 99,200 in August from 117,400 in the same month last year. In July, the number of unemployed persons was 111,400.

The number of young unemployed persons, which includes those below the age of 25, fell to 129,800 in August from 131,200 in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the registered unemployment rate fell to 6.3% in August from 6.4% in the prior month, GUS said on September 23.

 

 

